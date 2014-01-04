Phil Robertson Ruminates On Life And Mallard Decapitation In Ads For 'Duck Dynasty' Branded Guns

YouTube/Mossberg The guns are inscribed with the Duck Commander logo and the slogan ‘Faith. Family. Ducks.’

The “Duck Dynasty” crew announced to the media on Thursday that they shipped out its line of guns, which will be sold in stores soon.

In the wake of the scandal over family patriarch Phil Robertson’s homophobic remarks in a GQ article, it might be fair to say that everything A&E’s reality show family does will be waged in the name of a culture war. That said, out of all the stuff sold under the “Duck Dynasty” family’s Duck Commander brand — cigars, wine, bobble heads, Chia pets — a line of hunting guns actually makes sense.

Despite yesterday’s announcement, the launch commercial has been online since mid-November and three others were uploaded in December. Here’s one where Phil incites the Declaration of Independence and says that for him, true happiness is “to blow a mallard’s head smooth off”:

Gun manufacturer Mossberg is producing the line, which includes nine kinds of shotguns, like the ones in the commercial.

The Duck Commander crew is also selling a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic pistol. And while the big one may look like an assault rifle, both it and the pistol are a relatively low .22 calibre. According to the site, hunters can use these non-traditional duck hunting weapons to clear out venomous snakes from their shooting sites:

There are three other ads for the gun line, all narrated by Phil. One is aboutgoing back to our roots(as rural Americans, presumably), another about beingdesigned by God to kill ducks, and a final one aboutthe beauty of duck season.

The guns will start at around $US500, according to CNN Money. Each purchase comes with an American flag bandana like the one Willie Robertson wears in the show.

