Duck Dynasty's Latest Venture Epitomizes America

The fellas over at Duck Dynasty now have their own line of Mossberg assault weapons, reports Aaron Smith of CNN Money.

The line features 9 shotguns, a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol (oft-referred to as “military style” weapons).

From CNN:

He and his sons are featured prominently in four video ads for the new guns on Mossberg’s web site. Phil narrates one of the spots saying, “Do you know what makes me happy ladies and gentlemen? To blow a mallard drake’s head smooth off.”

Though the gun line and overtly graphic duck-speak is unlikely to stir such an explosive news cycle as Robertson’s “awkward ruminations” on gays and black people.

After all, manufacturing controversy over ignorant statements is just as American as killing things and apple pie.

