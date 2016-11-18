The hit reality show 'Duck Dynasty' is ending

The stars of “Duck Dynasty” are ending the popular A&E reality show after four years on the air.

The family made the announcement in a video right before Thursday’s season-11 premiere.

“We’ve decided as a family that this will be the final chapter of the ‘Duck Dynasty’ series,” star Jase Robertson said in the video.

The news arrives as the show’s ratings have sunk immensely over the past few seasons. Its season-10 premiere was watched by just 1.3 million people.

“Ducky Dynasty” has been one of A&E’s most successful shows over its run. At the height of its popularity, the show’s season-four premiere was watched by 11.8 million people in 2013. That made it the most-watched nonfiction series in cable history.

The series has hit a few controversial speed bumps due to the family’s conservative Christian views. In 2013, for example, star Phil Robertson made comments in a GQ interview that were seen by many as anti-gay. In response, A&E suspended the program. The cable channel later rescinded the suspension amid pressure from the family’s supporters.

Watch the Robertson family announce the show’s ending below:

SPOILER ALERT: The Robertsons made a big quacking announcement. Join your #DuckDynasty family for new episodes Wednesdays at 9/8c on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/uw7Ei0y3xL

— Duck Dynasty (@DuckDynastyAE) November 17, 2016





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.