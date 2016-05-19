A tiny firm at the center of one of Wall Street's ugliest lawsuits just landed a spot on one of the biggest deals of the year

Wikimedia Commons David and Goliath

The pharmaceutical giant Bayer has made an unsolicited bid for

the agrochemical company Monsanto — and a tiny boutique bank could stand to make a lot of money from it.

Ducera Partners is advising Monsanto as it reviews the proposal, in addition to Morgan Stanley.

Monsanto has a market cap of about $42 billion.

You might remember the name Ducera from the lawsuit it was recently embroiled in.

Perella Weinberg last fall launched the suit against firm’s four founders, Michael Kramer, Derron Slonecker, Joshua Scherer and Adam Verost, all of whom previously worked for that bank.

Perella Weinberg said the Ducera partners intended to damage it by “decimating” its restructuring group.

Ducera has since added Mark Davis, Cody Leung Kaldenberg, Bradley Meyer, David Skatoff, and Agnes Tang to its senior team, according to its website.

NOW WATCH: This behaviour could kill your chances in a Goldman Sachs interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.