Ducati's new $100,000 motorcycle is the most powerful it's ever produced for the public — take a closer look

Ducati Ducati Superleggera V4.

Ducati’s new Superleggera V4 motorcycle will start production soon.

It will cost $US100,000 and the high cost comes from the extensive use of carbon fibre.

The bike produces a claimed 224 horsepower, making it the most powerful bike it has ever made for the public.

Each bike will be individually numbered; a true collector’s item.

Asking $US100,000 for a car is a lot, but $US100,000 for a motorcycle? That’s stratospheric.

Yet, Ducati’s gone ahead and done it – the company’s new Superleggera V4 has an MSRP of $US100,000.

For that obscene sum, you admittedly do get a pretty limited edition bike; Ducati’s only making 500 of them. The Italian motorcycle company will start production on the Superleggera V4 soon, according to Robb Report.

Ducati says it will be the most powerful production bike the company has ever made.

Part of what contributes to that high cost is the fact that the Superleggera V4 is mostly made from carbon fibre. Carbon fibre, though lightweight and extremely strong, is also monstrously expensive to produce, costing much more than normal steel.

The bike uses a Desmosedici Stradale R 998cc engine, which produces a claimed 224 horsepower and has a dry weight of 350 pounds – how much it weighs without fluids, passengers, or cargo.

What’s a $US100,000-bike look like close up? Keep scrolling to find out.

The Superleggera V4 is the most powerful production bike Ducati has ever made and costs $US100,000.

Ducati is only producing 500 in total.

Most of the bike’s parts are made from carbon fibre.

These include the fairing, front frame, wheels, rear subframe, and “biplane” wings.

The “biplane wings,” meant for added downforce, really do look like wings.

The Superleggera V4 uses a Desmosedici Stradale R engine.

It’s a 998cc, 90-degree V4.

And it produces a claimed 224 horsepower.

On a bike that weighs 350 pounds, that’s a lot of power.

There’s also a fancy Akrapovič exhaust.

The optional Racing Kit comes with a non-homologated titanium Akrapovič exhaust.

It increases the power to a claimed 234 horsepower.

There’s also a lightweight Öhlins suspension system.

And a Brembo braking system.

Basically, all the expensive goodies made for going fast.

This bike is basically a race bike for the street.

All 500 bikes will be individually numbered.

This is the pose you make when your bike is so fast you might suddenly take off into the horizon.

It looks like a pretty vicious machine.

Why, you may ask? Why not!

