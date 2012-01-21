Ducati Brought Its Best Looking Models Ever To The Motorcycle Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

We spent this morning at the New York International Motorcycle Show, checking out the latest and coolest bikes on the market.There were some really amazing concepts, customs, and new production models that will be hitting the street in the near future.



The last press conference we attended belonged to legendary brand Ducati. They were touting a fashion show of new apparel as their big draw.

Frankly, we were sceptical about looking at clothes when there were bikes all around us.

As it turns out, the bikes became the last thought on our mind. With typical Ducati flair, a number of models were on stage showing off the newest lifestyle clothing and keeping our attention firmly on them and away from the bikes in the area.

Ducati was smart and did not forget the ladies in the audience either. There were also a number of male models on stage, one of whom was doing blackflips, handstands, and even balanced his entire body on one hand.

All of them overshadowed the Ducati that was on stage with them: the top of the range 1199 Panigale S.

