Ducati Brought Its Best Looking Models Ever To The Motorcycle Show

Travis Okulski
New York Motorcycle Show Ducati Booth Models

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

We spent this morning at the New York International Motorcycle Show, checking out the latest and coolest bikes on the market.There were some really amazing concepts, customs, and new production models that will be hitting the street in the near future.

The last press conference we attended belonged to legendary brand Ducati. They were touting a fashion show of new apparel as their big draw.

Frankly, we were sceptical about looking at clothes when there were bikes all around us.

As it turns out, the bikes became the last thought on our mind. With typical Ducati flair, a number of models were on stage showing off the newest lifestyle clothing and keeping our attention firmly on them and away from the bikes in the area.

Ducati was smart and did not forget the ladies in the audience either. There were also a number of male models on stage, one of whom was doing blackflips, handstands, and even balanced his entire body on one hand.

All of them overshadowed the Ducati that was on stage with them: the top of the range 1199 Panigale S.

The Ducati fashion for 2012 appears to be a dearth of clothing.

This model was showing off the versatility of Ducati's one piece leathers.

Good to see that bike jackets are still in style.

The bright red Panigale on the stage almost went totally unnoticed.

These outfits probably are not appropriate to be worn while riding a motorcycle.

Ducati is bringing back their vintage logo on this line of clothes. Looks good to us.

The model on the right was very intense.

They really knew how to strike a pose.

After the fashion portion, these models were nice enough to take some pictures with the new Diavel Cromo before leaving the show.

In addition to Ducati, Triumph had models on hand to showcase its bikes.

Same for Victory, who had this blonde beauty taking pictures with some awesome machinery.

Now let's take a look at some girls with cars.

PHOTOS: Get To Know The Booth Babes Of The Detroit Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.