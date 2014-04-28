Ducati Has Made An Airbag Jacket For Motorcycle Riders - CLONE

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

When a motorcycle hits a car, things rarely go well for the rider. To make riding a bit safer, Ducati Motorcycles and apparel firm Dainese have teamed up to introduce what they say is the world’s first wireless airbag jacket.

While traditional airbag jackets activate by pulling a ripcord, the fully integrated Dainese system triggers wirelessly. Available on the $US19,995 Ducati Multistrada 1200 touring bike, the safety system uses the onboard accelerometer and central computer to sense a crash. That activates the jacket’s “cold” technology gas generators in just 45 milliseconds, fast enough to inflate the jacket before the rider hits a car or the ground.

According to Ducati, the airbag system can reduce the chest trauma by 92% and back trauma by 82%. Pretty cool.

