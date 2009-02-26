Dubya's Letter To Allen Stanford

George W. Bush spoke at a reception for fraudster Allen Stanford in 2006. He was just one of many politicians in Stanford’s web, but it makes sense that the two would have a relationship given the Texas connection and the fact that Stanford’s Latin American business interests dovetailed with Bush’s foreign-policy interests in the hemisphere.



A reader alerted us to this Stanford newsletter from just last February in which Bush and his wife Laura congratulate Stanford on their new St. Croix expansion.

Stanford Bush



