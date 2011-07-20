Music Startup Dubset raises $500,000 To Bring DJ Mixes Online

There aren’t many DJ-focused music startups.



That’s because it is legally risky to share music mixes online. It’s difficult to figure out how many times a song gets played and royalties become a nightmare.

Dubset is working on a solution. The Internet radio station plays DJ mixes and uses MixScan technology to keep track of every song.

MixScan then accurately reports the number of streams to licensing companies.

Dubset’s model is paying off. It just closed $500,000 from angel investors and Governing Dynamics Venture Capital. That’s in addition to a prior $100,000 financing.

Chief Operating Officer Bob Barbiere says Dubset is using the money to develop a new, improved suite of DJ facing tools. Dubset will also be hiring key executives, launching more mobile apps, and building strategic relationships.

Universal Music Group executive Steve Rifkind has also joined the Board of Advisors.

Dubset was founded by Dave Stein in 2009 and has 200 top DJs from around the world streaming mixes.

