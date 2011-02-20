New York Startup Dubset Wants To Give You A Better Pandora

New York startup Dubset threw its launch party at General Assembly last night, and we were in attendance.



David Stein, CEO and founder of the company, said he aims to provide users with “internet radio curated by the best DJs in the world.”

Stein also wants to monetise the idea of a mixtape for the music industry.

Dubset developed a music fingerprinting technology called MIXScan to identify the multiple songs in a mix. With MIXScan, Dubset can accurately report to music licensing companies to pay royalties.

The site will launch with its full functionality next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.