Violent Video Of Sinn Fein Protesters Fighting With Irish Police In Dublin

Right now, protesters are moving against Irish political buildings, including the Finance Ministry. rumours suggest Sinn Fein political party members are involved in the protest.



Update: Sinn Féin TD (Irish parliament member) Aengus Ó Snodaigh was involved in the protest, and kicked after falling down by police, according to Gavan Reilly and thejournal.ie.

This video comes from the BBC, and shows protesters in conflict with Irish police forces in Dublin today.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.