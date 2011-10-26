WATCH: Dublin Hit By Severe Flooding

PARTS OF DUBLIN are underwater tonight as Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council invoke an emergency response plan to the extreme weather that has engulfed the city.



Road closures are in effect across the city and residents are reporting their houses being flooded and drains overflowing. A number of them are posting pictures and videos on Twitter and YouTube. Head here for the latest information.

Here’s just a few videos popping up on YouTube tonight:

Water has poured into Dundrum Town Centre forcing the evacuation and closure of the shopping centre tonight:

The number 27 Dublin Bus took water on board as it went through Dolphin’s Barn but according to seangrennan, who posted this on YouTube, the driver ploughed on and got these people home:

Here’s a video from an anonymous reader of the flooding at Beechwood Luas station:

This video from reader rukkusIreland gives an indication of the height of floodwaters just outside the entrance to the Dublin Port Tunnel:

Here’s a video, from reader Sue Hartnett, of the flooding at the Walkinstown Road:

Here’s a video from reader CrossieM, of a submerged car on the Dodder Road in Ballsbridge – where brave fire officers went to see whether anyone was trapped in the car before its owner appeared:

Another anonymous reader sent us this video of the lobby of the D4 Hotels in Ballsbridge, which was flooding by 8pm:

Rain was holding up the traffic in Glasnevin, according to this video from iancar29:

Here’s the scene in Milltown tonight as drivers make their way home in the floodwater, gercso1 says it’s pretty “crucial”, you’ve got that right!

The ShadyHitchhiker says his communal garden is completely flooded, the water is creeping up towards his door as he describes:

Here’s the extent of the flooding in Blackrock, courtesy of Orapuzhi:

MrStevied06 files this from On the Ballybough/Richmond Road a drain is overflowing:

Here’s what’s happening in Crumlin where the canal has burst its banks and the area around it is completely flooded according to b3njmn:

This post originally appeared at TheJournal.ie

