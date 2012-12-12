Inside The Super-Swank Breast Cancer Charity Event Attended By Paul Tudor Jones, Glenn Dubin, And A Former Miss Sweden

Glenn Dubin, Paul Tudor Jones and Sonia Tudor Jones

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Last night, hundreds of people filled the Mandarin Oriental in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle for a beautiful star-studded evening benefiting the Dubin Breast centre.Back in 2010, Glenn Dubin, the co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management, and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, an in-house physician at NBC, founded the Dubin Breast centre.



The Dubin Breast centre is a 15,000-square-foot facility at Mount Sinai that uses a comprehensive and patient-centered approach to breast care. Breast cancer affects one in every eight women.

This cause is also very personal for Andersson-Dubin, who is a breast cancer survivor.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago and that kind of lead me to want to build something for Mount Sinai because I was being treated at Mount Sinai and they didn’t have it and I thought that it was hard for me to go through this, but how about someone who didn’t have the medical background who wasn’t able to coordinate things? It would be very hard. So I thought Mount Sinai would be the perfect place to do it. It’s a superb hospital,” she told Business Insider in an interview.

The the tall, blonde former Miss Sweden (1980) also told us how it was so touching to see all her friends come out and support this cause.

“It’s very needed that we do philanthropy for a centre like this because if you don’t have the philanthropy we can’t do this excellent care. It would be adequate care, but not excellent care. I can only say ‘thank you’ to all these people.”

There were several hedge fund heavyweights at the event including, Paul Tudor Jones II, Julian Robertson and Louis Bacon, just to name a few. Jones’ daughter Caroline, who is a talented singer, performed and so did Latin pop superstar Thalia. Celebrities Martha Stewart and Michael J. Fox were also in attendance.

In case you missed the Dubin Breast centre Second Annual Benefit, we checked out the scene last night and have included several photo highlights in the slides that follow.

