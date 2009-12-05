Dubai's Ridiculously Luxurious Real Estate Market

No need for a genie to get an Arabian Nights palace.
Dubai’s real estate prices have plunged by 45% since last year, making some of its exclusive, luxurious houses seem quite affordable.
We’ve selected some of the most exclusive Dubia properties on the market right now.
Take a tour of the Dubai’s luxury real estate market >
Price: $5 million (AED 18,000,000)
Plot Size: 13,200 sq.ft.
Features: Terrace, balcony, dry pantry, independent kitchen, marble flooring, built-in wardrobes, smart home technology, jacuzzi, landscaped garden, irrigation system, maids room, study room, storage room, games room, 3 parking spaces and BBQ.
Source: Luxhabitat“
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
permalink=”arabic-mansion-with-a-water-garden-7″
title=”Arabic mansion with a water garden”
content=”Price: $5 million (AED 18,000,000)
Plot Size: 13,200 sq.ft.
Features: Terrace, balcony, dry pantry, independent kitchen, marble flooring, built-in wardrobes, smart home technology, jacuzzi, landscaped garden, irrigation system, maids room, study room, storage room, games room, 3 parking spaces and BBQ.
Source: Luxhabitat“
Source: Luxhabitat
content=”Price: $6 million (AED 20,000,000)
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
content=”Price: $13 million (AED 45,000,000)
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Price: $18 million (AED 65,000,000)
The master suit has its own separate sitting room, ladies room, his and hers dressing rooms and bathrooms, There are five additional bedrooms, each with their own dressing areas and en-suite bathrooms.
Source: Luxhabitat
The penthouse also features a childrens playroom, a cinema, a study, a large dinning room, a family breakfast area, a fully equipped kitchen and a double sized main living room.
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
Source: Luxhabitat
content=”Price: $26 million (AED 94,554,000)
content=”There are 8 bedrooms within the main house, plus a guest villa in the grounds.
