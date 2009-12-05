Dubai's Ridiculously Luxurious Real Estate Market

No need for a genie to get an Arabian Nights palace.

Dubai’s real estate prices have plunged by 45% since last year, making some of its exclusive, luxurious houses seem quite affordable.

We’ve selected some of the most exclusive Dubia properties on the market right now.

Take a tour of the Dubai’s luxury real estate market >

content=”Price: $5 million (AED 18,000,000)

Plot Size: 13,200 sq.ft.

Features: Terrace, balcony, dry pantry, independent kitchen, marble flooring, built-in wardrobes, smart home technology, jacuzzi, landscaped garden, irrigation system, maids room, study room, storage room, games room, 3 parking spaces and BBQ.

Source: Luxhabitat“

permalink=”arabic-mansion-with-a-water-garden-7″

title=”Arabic mansion with a water garden”

content=”Price: $5 million (AED 18,000,000)

Plot Size: 13,200 sq.ft.

Features: Terrace, balcony, dry pantry, independent kitchen, marble flooring, built-in wardrobes, smart home technology, jacuzzi, landscaped garden, irrigation system, maids room, study room, storage room, games room, 3 parking spaces and BBQ.

Source: Luxhabitat“

