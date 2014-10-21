Dubai's New Supercar Ambulance Can Go 160 MPH

KARIM SAHIB/AFP Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services unveiled their new Lotus Evora paramedic vehicle.

Dubai has announced the creation of the fastest paramedic vehicle in the world: a 264 horsepower Lotus Evora. Capable of racing to patients at a top speed of 185 mph, it is (most likely) the fastest land vehicle to carry medical equipment.

Though the Lotus’ tiny trunk is not large enough for a patient, it is large enough for much of the medical gear carried in larger ambulance vans. Heart rate and blood pressure monitors, a defibrillator, oxygen supply, and a general first aid kit could race to your aid faster than ever before.

According to paramedics, the supercar can reach patients two to four minutes faster than a traditional paramedic’s vehicle, though Dubai’s notorious traffic may complicate that figure a bit.

“Anyone who needs to be rescued will care about getting reached in a short time,” Zaid Al Mamari told the BBC.

Some have called into question the need for such a fast response from an emergency vehicle. Wired notes that most research shows that any response time longer than 5 minutes has little-to-no effect on patient mortality.

Additionally, faster speeds in city traffic could pose a danger to the 50 paramedics being trained to drive the car — medical specialists by training who are by no means professional drivers.

The vehicle debuted in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition held annually in Dubai. It will be shown off in tourist areas before seeing active duty, where it may see action every day. Two Ford Mustangs will also see service as ambulances.

Dubai citizens are no stranger to emergency vehicle supercars, as their police force already has an entire fleet, including an Aston Martin One-77, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Ferrari FF.

