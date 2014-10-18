Dubai's Burj Khalifa Now Has The Highest Observation Deck In The World At 1,821 Feet, And It Looks Incredible

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is the tallest tower in the world at 2,722 feet tall with 160 floors.

And now it also has the highest observation deck on level 148 — a stunning 1,821 feet above the ground. It beat out the previous world record holder Canton Tower with its 1,601 foot high observation deck in Guangzhou, China.



This makes the fourth Guinness World Records title for the Burj Khalifa, including the tallest building, tallest man-made structure, and highest restaurant.

Michael Merola/Emporis The Burj Khalifa now has four Guinness World Records titles.





And because it’s not enough just to see the view, the Burj Khalifa put together an entire experience called At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY.

First, it takes visitors from the ground level of The Dubai Mall to level 125. Not even the elevator ride is boring — the elevators travel at 33 feet per second with special projections that make it appear as though you’re soaring above other global landmarks.

Once you reach Level 125, you have 360-degree views of the city plus more interactive features. You can then get back on another high-speed elevator and shoot up to the 148th floor — the SKY level — for the highest outdoor terrace in the world. The entire experience lasts over an hour.





Tickets are not even that pricey, ranging from $US34 to $US40 for an adult (AED 125 to 150) and $US25 to $US32 for a child (AED 95 to AED 120) at today’s conversion rates, with prices depending on the time of day. Fast track tickets cost roughly $US81 or AED 300.

Even though it opened only two days ago on Wednesday, already there are plenty of Instagram shots of what it looks like. Take a look below.















