Dubai's Most Luxurious Hotel Is Giving Guests 24-Carat Gold iPads





Dubai’s Burj Al Arab hotel, arguably the world’s most luxurious hotel, just unveiled its newest luxury amenity: 24-carat gold iPads.

When guests check in, they’ll be given their own gold iPads, which will serve as a “virtual concierge” that offers information on everything from the hotel’s restaurant menus and spa treatments to housekeeping and butler services.

The gold iPads were custom created for the hotel by British brand Gold & Co.

The hotel already has an iMac in each of its 202 rooms, in addition to other luxury amenities, like walk-in showers and Jacuzzis, large plasma TVs, and private butler service.

This isn’t the first time the hotel has introduced iPads in its rooms: In October 2012, the hotel showed off a 24-carat rose gold iPad in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which was engraved with a pink ribbon and the hotel’s logo.

Guests will be given the iPads just during the course of their stay at the hotel. If they want to take the luxury gadgets home with them, they’ll have to buy it from the hotel’s boutique.

The gold iPads may seem like an absurd and unnecessary extravagance, but when you’re paying $1,500 per night (the starting rate for a double room), you expect the ultimate in luxury—and Burj Al Arab delivers.

