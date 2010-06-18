Dubai World Skewered By Revelation Of Justice Department Probe Into Major Holding

Dubai World’s asset fire sale was interrupted by revelations that the Justice Department was probing its holdings, according to the FT.



The DoJ is investigating Inchcape Shipping Services for corruption in US military contracts:

Several private equity groups dropped out of the bidding for the business after discovering during due diligence what they believe is an investigation by the DoJ over its contract to service the US navy’s Fifth Fleet in the Middle East.

US private equity groups General Atlantic and Carlyle and Canadian pension fund Omers all decided not to submit second-round bids, according to people familiar with the matter.

The debt-burdened holding company, which is owned by the Dubai government, needs to pay off $25.5 billion in debt. It planned to sell ISS for $800 million.

