Dubai World Finally Gets Its Bail Out And Everyone's Going To Get Paid

Dubai’s exclusive Palm Jumeirah development

Photo: AP

Dubai World, the struggling investment vehicle of the Emirate’s government, is finally getting its bailout and its sure to make investors happy…eventually.The mostly real estate investment company, known for its production of staggering skyscrapers and artificial islands, will pay back all its investors by the end of an 8-year window.



Concerns arose late last year that the company would collapse after knowledge of its burgeoning debts became public.

