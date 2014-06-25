Now The Dubai Stock Market Is Exploding Higher

It’s been an interesting couple of days in Dubai.

Yesterday the stock market crashed, falling over 6%, after being down by over 8% during the day. The country is witness to an insanely hot real estate boom, but a major construction company has reportedly been running into trouble, which is something that’s shaken the entire market.

Anyway, today at least there’s snapback.

The market is currently surging 5%. Here’s the chart, from Bloomberg:

