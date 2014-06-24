The Dubai stock market crashed today, with the main index falling over 6.5%, after being down 8% at one point.

The market has been in a bear market even before today, having fallen about 20% over the last month.

One big negative driver has been Arabtec, a big construction company, whose shares have been plunging amid layoff rumours. The stock is down 50% this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.