Dubai Sets A World Record With The World's Largest Fireworks Display On New Year's Eve

It’s another feather in Dubai’s hat: The city appears to have broken the record for the largest fireworks display of all time this New Year’s Eve. Guinness World Record adjudicators were on hand to record the attempt.

screenshot via NBC News Fireworks cover the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper.

The pyrotechnic feat included more than 500,000 fireworks and took six minutes to complete. It was livestreamed on several news sites, and more than 1 million people watched live around Dubai, according to Al Arabiya News.

The show started 20 seconds before midnight local time, and covered 61.6 miles of the city’s waterfront, encompassing landmarks like the Palm Jumeirah and the World Islands — Dubai’s two sets of manmade islands — and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and Burj Al Arab, the city’s most luxurious hotel, according to Guinness World Records.

The New Year’s 2014 display seriously outshone the record set in 2012 to mark Kuwait’s golden jubilee, in which more than 77,000 fireworks were launched.

The set was designed by famed U.S. fireworks firm Fireworks by Grucci, and used 100 computers to synchronise the display, according to GWR. It took more than 200 technicians to design the six-minute spectacle, according to GWR.

Here’s a great aerial video showing the massive display from above:

Here’s what the scene looked like at the Palm Jumeirah Islands:

And a video of the spectacle at Palm Jumeirah:

You can see another portion of the display at NowThisNews.

