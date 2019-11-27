Dubai Police hinted it could add Tesla's new Cybertruck to its fleet of cars, which already includes Bugattis, Aston Martins, and Porsches

Dubai Police The photo of the new Tesla Cybertruck in Dubai Police livery posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Dubai Police have suggested they plan to add Tesla’s new Cybertruck to their impressive fleet of patrol cars.

The force tweeted a photo of the Cybertruck covered with the Dubai Police logo and colorway on Tuesday.

Dubai’s police force already owns a 253 mile-per-hour Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, a Bentley Continental GT, three hybrid Porsche Panameras, and two BMW i8s.

Elon Musk says Tesla has received over 250,000 orders for the truck, which will be ready in late 2021 and costs between $US39,900 and $US69,900.

شرطة دبي – 2020 – Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

The photo was initially shared to Twitter by the government’s Dubai Future Foundation.

Dubai Police, famous for adding top of the range cars to their fleet, havs since pinned the photo to their Twitter feed.

The force already owns a 253 mile-per-hour Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, a Bentley Continental GT, three hybrid Porsche Panameras, and two BMW i8s.

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted on Twitter Tuesday that the company has already received 250,000 orders for the new Cybertruck, unveiled in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

The Cybertruck range starts at $US39,900, with the most expensive model costing $US69,900.

