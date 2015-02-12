You will never see police cars hotter than the ones in this video from Dubai

Here’s why you should never run from the police in Dubai. You won’t get away.

The Dubai Police Department’s fleet of jaw-dropping, exotic squad cars is relatively well known. But Dubai hasn’t really shown off the fleet in high-quality cinematic fashion.

Until now.

This week, the Emirati police department took things to a whole new level with the release of a YouTube video titled “Luxurious Super Patrol Cars for a Luxurious City.”

In a series of choreographed driving maneuvers, set before the brightly lit Dubai skyline, the Department shows off the fleet in all of its glory.

The makers of “The Fast and Furious” would be proud.

Cars making an appearance include:

Bugatti 16.4 Veyron

McLaren MP4-12C

Ferrari FF

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

BMW M6

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Nissan GT-R

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Brabus

Audi R8

Bentley Continental GT

Youtube/Dubai Police Kids love cool police cars!

The video culminates with the police cars gathering for a late night photo op with the public. Even under the bright lights of Dubai’s shimmering skyscrapers, the fleet of exotics cars still manages to put on quite an impressive show.

Interestingly, the Dubai Police didn’t include the whole of their exotic fleet. The cars that didn’t make it into the video include an Aston Martin One-77, Lexus RC-F, Ford Mustang GT, and Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Sure, it would be mind-blowingly awesome to see these cars in a high speed chase — but that’s not actually their purpose. Rather, the Dubai Police use these cars to promote the services of the department to the citizens of the emirate and to attract potential recruits.

Sign me up!

Check out the video here:

