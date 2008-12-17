Dubai Now Planning A Universe Of Man-Made Islands

The economic downturn isn’t slowing down Dubai’s crazy construction boom—or its boom in crazy construction for that matter.



Inhabitat: Dubai’s largest developer, Nakheel, recently revealed plans for an entire archipelago of universe-themed islands at a $20 million dollar opening party for the Atlantis Resort. The cosmic string of strands will feature a sun, stars, and planets, and will be situated inshore of the already constructed World Islands…

The Universe will comprise 3,000 hectares of land and will take 15 to 20 years to build. Curiously, the astronomical project was launched as part of Nakheel’s recently debuted Blue Communities initiative. The program promises cleaner water, less pollution, and claims that developments like the universe are designed to help maintain and protect the world’s coastlines.

Photo from Inhabitat

