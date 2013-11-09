The First Arab Supercar Costs $US3.4 Million And Has Diamond-Encrusted Headlights

At the Dubai Motor Show this week, Lebanon’s W Motors gave us the best look so far at what its supercar will look like when it hits the road.

Billed as the first Arab supercar, the LykanHypersport comes with a staggering $US3.4 million price tag. The coupe offers 750 brake horsepower, a 0 to 62 mph time of 2.8 seconds, and a top speed of 240 mph.

It’s also covered in jewels: The LED headlights are encrusted with diamonds, and the leather interiors feature gold stitching. Along with the car, buyers get a Special Edition Cyrus Klepcys Watch worth over $US200,000.

Oh, and the display system uses interactive holographs. Yes, the wealthy owners of the Hypersport will be able to adjust radio volume via a holograph. That’s a first in the auto industry, though we don’t know how well it works.

W Motors will only make seven units of the Hypersport, so even if you can scrape together $US3.4 million, your changes of getting into one are slim.

Here’s the best image we have of the system:

