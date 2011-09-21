A Hilarious Way To Tour The Many Shopping Malls Of Dubai

We knew Dubai was packed with retailers, but we had no idea its collection of shopping malls was so extensive until we saw this hilarious internet rap video called “The Malls of Dubai” (via BuzzFeed).



From the outlet mall on the edge of the city to the luxury shops at the Burj Khalifa, this is a delightful way to check out the shopping scene in Dubai without leaving your desk chair.

As BuzzFeed aptly notes, “this video contains the makings of an internet superhit: an autotuned geeky rapper, low-budget editing, and casual racism. And tons of t-shirts.”

