Step Inside The Dubai Mall, The Biggest Shopping Mall On The Planet

The Dubai Mall is an absolutely massive shopping center in Dubai, UAE that’s part of the $US20 billion Burj Khalifa complex.
It first opened in 2008 to much fanfare, and offers a lot more than shopping at its 600+ stores. The mall has a 22-screen movie theatre, a replica of London’s Regent Street, an Olympic-sized ice skating rink and much more.
The mall is now the world’s most-visited shopping destination, having attracted upwards of 54 million visitors in 2011. It’s also the world’s largest shopping mall by overall area, with 12.1 million square feet of space.
Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.
The mall hosts a lot of events. Here's a fashion show with a runway right in the middle of one of the mall's open areas.
The Reel Cinema is a huge, 22-screen cineplex that has more than 2,800 seats. It's the largest cinema in the region.
The place has an indoor theme park called SEGA Republic, mostly dedicated to SEGA's popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog.
The Grove, an avenue of restaurants, has all sorts of cuisine -- from local to continental to Mediterranean to Asian.
