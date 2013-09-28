Step Inside The Dubai Mall, The Biggest Shopping Mall On The Planet

The Dubai Mall is an absolutely massive shopping center in Dubai, UAE that’s part of the $US20 billion Burj Khalifa complex.

It first opened in 2008 to much fanfare, and offers a lot more than shopping at its 600+ stores. The mall has a 22-screen movie theatre, a replica of London’s Regent Street, an Olympic-sized ice skating rink and much more.

The mall is now the world’s most-visited shopping destination, having attracted upwards of 54 million visitors in 2011. It’s also the world’s largest shopping mall by overall area, with 12.1 million square feet of space.

Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.

Outside the Dubai Mall there's a gorgeous promenade where people hang out. The mall hosts a lot of events. Here's a fashion show with a runway right in the middle of one of the mall's open areas. There's even a shark tunnel for your viewing pleasure. The mall is also home to an Olympic-sized ice skating rink -- the first of its kind in Dubai. This section is called the Star Atrium -- you can see how it got the name. The Gold Souk is another touted feature of the mall. It has more than 200 stores. There are many atria throughout the mall, and they're all immaculately decorated. The Reel Cinema is a huge, 22-screen cineplex that has more than 2,800 seats. It's the largest cinema in the region. The place has an indoor theme park called SEGA Republic, mostly dedicated to SEGA's popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog. The Grove, an avenue of restaurants, has all sorts of cuisine -- from local to continental to Mediterranean to Asian. Can't get enough of the mall? Book a room at its 250-room hotel. The backdrop is nice too. From the other side you can see the whole Dubai skyline. At night, the whole mall lights up in neon colours.

