The insane life of Dubai's Instagram-famous billionaire Crown Prince

Alison Millington
Crown prince of dubaiInstagram @faz3He is a lover of all animals, but has a particular liking for camels.

He may be the Crown Prince of Dubai, but Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (more commonly known as “Fazza”) is certainly the king of Instagram.

The 34-year-old allows his 5.1 million followers — and 2.41 million on Twitter — to get a glimpse into his billionaire lifestyle every day as he posts photo updates of his adventures.

He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir (ruler) of Dubai. His father was worth an estimated $US13.9 (£11.1) billion in 2013.

His father appointed him Crown Prince in 2008, despite having an older brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed. Rashid died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 33.

Fazza is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Autism Centre, and the Dubai Sports Council. But it looks like it’s his hobbies that keep him really busy. 

Skydiving, horseback riding, cycling, ziplining, and diving are just a few pastimes he excels in. If that’s not enough, he is also a talented photographer, world traveller, and published poet.

Take a look at the incredible life of His Highness Crown Prince “Fazza” of Dubai.

This is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. He shares his incredible life and adventures with his 5.1 million Instagram followers.

Hello ??

He is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and Emir, or ruler, of Dubai.

They appear to have a very close relationship.

#father ❤ 16.2.2017

He loves to travel, and spends much of his time exploring the globe. The more extreme the trip, the better. Here he is in Iceland…

#iceland ☃

…landing in Tanzania…

#Tanzania And the adventure begins! ? لنبدأ

…on a super casual balcony in Canada…

2.1.2016 #Canada

…climbing through a glacier…

Taken by @ali_essa1 #glacier 19.5.2015

…and wearing a t-shirt and trainers to take cheesy tourist photos in Pisa, Italy.

ناس تعدّل وناس تخرّب ? #Pisa #Italy

He usually travels in the lap of luxury. Here he is in first class on Emirates.

Thank you @emirates ✈️ #hellotomorrow ??

But he’s also at home on more modest modes of transport — like the London Underground.

He knows London well, as he attended the London School of Economics after his time at Sandhurst Military Academy, the prestigious British army school that has trained the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry.

From ? #londonunderground ???

Luckily, Fazza takes a lot of selfies, so every moment is documented for his fans.

عرفتوا احد؟ ? spot the tiny giant #Tanzania

He is a talented photographer, so his photo feed is pretty incredible.

He is the founder of the Hamdan International Photography Award.

A living wonder! #Dubai #infraredphotography

He is also a keen athlete.

@sandstormdxb 10.2.2017

He likes spearfishing…

Have a nice #weekend

…cycling…

Less cycles more cars, but the less wins the more!

…ziplining….

@xdubai #xline enjoy the ride ✌?️

…snowboarding…

2.1.2015 ?

…playing tennis….

Lets start ? #paddletennis

…deep sea diving…

Everyone meet Larry the Lobster! ? ام ال 8.5.2015

…and horseback riding. He placed first in the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a 160km ride, in 2015.

Oh, and don’t forget the fact that he’s a semi-professional skydiver.

Good day to jump 15.1.2016 @skydivedubai

Here he is literally flying through the sky…

✈️ & ? #a380 #gopro

…and riding on what appears to be a hover board.

#Hoverboard #Mydubai

Unsurprisingly, he fuels his adventures and sporting pursuits with coffee.

☕️morning??

And packs sandwiches, on occasion.

I was hungry for that mountain, and now I'm hungry for this food!? ?غدانا #iphoneography

He appears to be a major family man, which is lucky, since he has 22 siblings.

#family ❤️

He is constantly surrounded by his nieces and nephews.

Good morning from #mydubai ☀️⛅️?

He also spends a lot of time with animals. He has a clear adoration of horses…

…falcons…

غيث #uzbekistan

…lions…

With #myfriend tag your friend.

…and camels.

? the weekend is here! ? متفاهـمين

In fact, he appears to love all animals.

#goodmorning ?? 20.3.2017 #صباح_الخير

Somehow, he still finds time for his princely duties.

Hamdan is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, head of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid establishment for young entrepreneurs, and sits on the Dubai Sports and Dubai Autism Centre councils.

#Newmarket

To top it all off, he’s also a published poet, writing about themes like love, wisdom, and patriotism.

Here’s an appropriate couplet, titled “The Sage Wisdom.”

Wherever you tread, your footsteps bud into great actions

And whatever ideas you say… they take to the sky and spread their wings

It begs the question: Is there anything this man can’t do?

Cycling is the best way to explore a city! #TheCity #GoldenGate 28.12.2015

