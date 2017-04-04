The insane life of Dubai's Instagram-famous billionaire Crown Prince

Instagram @faz3 He is a lover of all animals, but has a particular liking for camels.

He may be the Crown Prince of Dubai, but Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (more commonly known as “Fazza”) is certainly the king of Instagram.

The 34-year-old allows his 5.1 million followers — and 2.41 million on Twitter — to get a glimpse into his billionaire lifestyle every day as he posts photo updates of his adventures.

He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir (ruler) of Dubai. His father was worth an estimated $US13.9 (£11.1) billion in 2013.

His father appointed him Crown Prince in 2008, despite having an older brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed. Rashid died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 33.

Fazza is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Autism Centre, and the Dubai Sports Council. But it looks like it’s his hobbies that keep him really busy.

Skydiving, horseback riding, cycling, ziplining, and diving are just a few pastimes he excels in. If that’s not enough, he is also a talented photographer, world traveller, and published poet.

Take a look at the incredible life of His Highness Crown Prince “Fazza” of Dubai.

This is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. He shares his incredible life and adventures with his 5.1 million Instagram followers.

Hello ?? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Sep 13, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

He is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and Emir, or ruler, of Dubai.

They appear to have a very close relationship.

#father ❤ 16.2.2017 A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:13am PST

He loves to travel, and spends much of his time exploring the globe. The more extreme the trip, the better. Here he is in Iceland…

#iceland ☃ A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Aug 26, 2016 at 5:18am PDT

…landing in Tanzania…

#Tanzania And the adventure begins! ? لنبدأ A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:10am PST

…on a super casual balcony in Canada…

2.1.2016 #Canada A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jan 2, 2016 at 9:37am PST

…climbing through a glacier…

Taken by @ali_essa1 #glacier 19.5.2015 A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on May 19, 2015 at 11:32pm PDT

…and wearing a t-shirt and trainers to take cheesy tourist photos in Pisa, Italy.

ناس تعدّل وناس تخرّب ? #Pisa #Italy A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Aug 22, 2015 at 3:13am PDT

He usually travels in the lap of luxury. Here he is in first class on Emirates.

Thank you @emirates ✈️ #hellotomorrow ?? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Oct 13, 2015 at 4:57am PDT

But he’s also at home on more modest modes of transport — like the London Underground.

He knows London well, as he attended the London School of Economics after his time at Sandhurst Military Academy, the prestigious British army school that has trained the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry.

From ? #londonunderground ??? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jul 18, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

Luckily, Fazza takes a lot of selfies, so every moment is documented for his fans.

عرفتوا احد؟ ? spot the tiny giant #Tanzania A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Feb 1, 2015 at 11:38pm PST

He is a talented photographer, so his photo feed is pretty incredible.

He is the founder of the Hamdan International Photography Award.

A living wonder! #Dubai #infraredphotography A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:02am PDT

He is also a keen athlete.

@sandstormdxb 10.2.2017 A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:03am PST

He likes spearfishing…

Have a nice #weekend A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Nov 11, 2016 at 4:51am PST

…cycling…

Less cycles more cars, but the less wins the more! A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Dec 30, 2015 at 10:50pm PST

…ziplining….

@xdubai #xline enjoy the ride ✌?️ A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Oct 18, 2015 at 4:38am PDT

…snowboarding…

2.1.2015 ? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jan 3, 2015 at 4:48am PST

…playing tennis….

Lets start ? #paddletennis A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Apr 8, 2015 at 7:52am PDT

…deep sea diving…

Everyone meet Larry the Lobster! ? ام ال 8.5.2015 A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on May 8, 2015 at 8:26am PDT

…and horseback riding. He placed first in the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a 160km ride, in 2015.

نبارك لفرسان أسبانيا حصولهم على المركز الأول والثاني . ونبارك لـمملكة البحرين الشقيقة ولأخي الفارس الشيخ ناصر بن حمد آل خليفة الفوز بالـمركز الثالث Congratulations to the Spanish endurance team finishing first and second at the endurance world championship and to my dear brother Sheikh Nasser finishing 3rd ????????? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Oh, and don’t forget the fact that he’s a semi-professional skydiver.

Good day to jump 15.1.2016 @skydivedubai A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jan 15, 2016 at 3:28am PST

Here he is literally flying through the sky…

✈️ & ? #a380 #gopro A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Nov 5, 2015 at 12:15am PST

…and riding on what appears to be a hover board.

#Hoverboard #Mydubai A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on May 9, 2015 at 3:41am PDT

Unsurprisingly, he fuels his adventures and sporting pursuits with coffee.

☕️morning?? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Dec 3, 2015 at 11:29pm PST

And packs sandwiches, on occasion.

I was hungry for that mountain, and now I'm hungry for this food!? ?غدانا #iphoneography A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on May 21, 2015 at 2:09am PDT

He appears to be a major family man, which is lucky, since he has 22 siblings.

#family ❤️ A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jul 6, 2016 at 6:35am PDT

He is constantly surrounded by his nieces and nephews.

Good morning from #mydubai ☀️⛅️? A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Mar 26, 2015 at 12:36am PDT

He also spends a lot of time with animals. He has a clear adoration of horses…

A warm greeting to everyone attending today's #DWC #2017 and good luck to all participants. أمنياتنا دائما للجميع بالفـوز والتـوفيـق A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

…falcons…

غيث #uzbekistan A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:16am PDT

…lions…

With #myfriend tag your friend. A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Oct 5, 2016 at 6:54am PDT

…and camels.

? the weekend is here! ? متفاهـمين A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:17am PST

In fact, he appears to love all animals.

#goodmorning ?? 20.3.2017 #صباح_الخير A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Somehow, he still finds time for his princely duties.

Hamdan is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, head of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid establishment for young entrepreneurs, and sits on the Dubai Sports and Dubai Autism Centre councils.

#Newmarket A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on May 3, 2015 at 6:58am PDT

To top it all off, he’s also a published poet, writing about themes like love, wisdom, and patriotism.

. يالـيتـنـي كـنـت رسّـام ومـعـي ريشــــه وارسـم بها حالـة الـعـشـاق أو حـالـي . ودرب الـمحبّـيـن يـامكثر مـطاريـشـه اللي صـداهـم مازال يعـيش فـي بـالي . والشـيخ محكوم في رشده وفي طيشـه والحــس فــي قلـــوب عــذالك وعـذّالـي . لو حاسدي عاش عمره مثل ما اعـيشـه مـا كان والله يـحــسـدنـي علـى حـالي . #Paris A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Jul 26, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

Here’s an appropriate couplet, titled “The Sage Wisdom.”

Wherever you tread, your footsteps bud into great actions

And whatever ideas you say… they take to the sky and spread their wings

Source: Step Feed.

Photo: Getty

It begs the question: Is there anything this man can’t do?

Cycling is the best way to explore a city! #TheCity #GoldenGate 28.12.2015 A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Dec 31, 2015 at 7:09am PST

