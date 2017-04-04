The insane life of Dubai's Instagram-famous billionaire Crown Prince

He may be the Crown Prince of Dubai, but Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (more commonly known as “Fazza”) is certainly the king of Instagram.
The 34-year-old allows his 5.1 million followers — and 2.41 million on Twitter — to get a glimpse into his billionaire lifestyle every day as he posts photo updates of his adventures.
He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Emir (ruler) of Dubai. His father was worth an estimated $US13.9 (£11.1) billion in 2013.
His father appointed him Crown Prince in 2008, despite having an older brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed. Rashid died of a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 33.
Fazza is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Autism Centre, and the Dubai Sports Council. But it looks like it’s his hobbies that keep him really busy.
Skydiving, horseback riding, cycling, ziplining, and diving are just a few pastimes he excels in. If that’s not enough, he is also a talented photographer, world traveller, and published poet.
Take a look at the incredible life of His Highness Crown Prince “Fazza” of Dubai.
They appear to have a very close relationship.
He loves to travel, and spends much of his time exploring the globe. The more extreme the trip, the better. Here he is in Iceland…
…landing in Tanzania…
…on a super casual balcony in Canada…
…climbing through a glacier…
…and wearing a t-shirt and trainers to take cheesy tourist photos in Pisa, Italy.
He usually travels in the lap of luxury. Here he is in first class on Emirates.
But he’s also at home on more modest modes of transport — like the London Underground.
He knows London well, as he attended the London School of Economics after his time at Sandhurst Military Academy, the prestigious British army school that has trained the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry.
Luckily, Fazza takes a lot of selfies, so every moment is documented for his fans.
He is a talented photographer, so his photo feed is pretty incredible.
He is the founder of the Hamdan International Photography Award.
He is also a keen athlete.
He likes spearfishing…
…cycling…
…ziplining….
…snowboarding…
…playing tennis….
…deep sea diving…
…and horseback riding. He placed first in the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a 160km ride, in 2015.
نبارك لفرسان أسبانيا حصولهم على المركز الأول والثاني . ونبارك لـمملكة البحرين الشقيقة ولأخي الفارس الشيخ ناصر بن حمد آل خليفة الفوز بالـمركز الثالث Congratulations to the Spanish endurance team finishing first and second at the endurance world championship and to my dear brother Sheikh Nasser finishing 3rd ?????????
Oh, and don’t forget the fact that he’s a semi-professional skydiver.
Here he is literally flying through the sky…
…and riding on what appears to be a hover board.
Unsurprisingly, he fuels his adventures and sporting pursuits with coffee.
And packs sandwiches, on occasion.
He appears to be a major family man, which is lucky, since he has 22 siblings.
He is constantly surrounded by his nieces and nephews.
He also spends a lot of time with animals. He has a clear adoration of horses…
…falcons…
…lions…
…and camels.
In fact, he appears to love all animals.
Somehow, he still finds time for his princely duties.
Hamdan is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, head of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid establishment for young entrepreneurs, and sits on the Dubai Sports and Dubai Autism Centre councils.
To top it all off, he’s also a published poet, writing about themes like love, wisdom, and patriotism.
. يالـيتـنـي كـنـت رسّـام ومـعـي ريشــــه وارسـم بها حالـة الـعـشـاق أو حـالـي . ودرب الـمحبّـيـن يـامكثر مـطاريـشـه اللي صـداهـم مازال يعـيش فـي بـالي . والشـيخ محكوم في رشده وفي طيشـه والحــس فــي قلـــوب عــذالك وعـذّالـي . لو حاسدي عاش عمره مثل ما اعـيشـه مـا كان والله يـحــسـدنـي علـى حـالي . #Paris
Here’s an appropriate couplet, titled “The Sage Wisdom.”
Wherever you tread, your footsteps bud into great actions
And whatever ideas you say… they take to the sky and spread their wings
Source: Step Feed.
It begs the question: Is there anything this man can’t do?
