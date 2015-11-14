Dubai is giving its firefighters real jetpacks to battle fires in the city's skyscrapers

Firefighters in Dubai will soon use actual jetpacks to fight fires in the city’s skyscrapers.

Dubai’s government has signed a deal with Martin Jetpack to send 20 jetpacks to help first responders fight fires in the city’s 916 high-rise buildings, according to Wired.

“Sometimes we have challenges or difficulties to reach the top floors of those buildings,” Lt. Col Ali Almutawa told the BBC. And when a fire starts in one of Dubai’s skyscrapers, the wind can push it up to the upper floors. The standard Martin Jetpack can climb to 3,000 feet, according to Wired.

The jetpacks contain V4 engines and can reach a top speed of 45 miles per hour.

Watch a video about these potentially life-saving jetpacks below:

