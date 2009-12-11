A Satellite Tour Of The Dubai Debacle

Dubai may be a debt-laden, over-developed emirate that’s invaded the news lately, but once upon a time (read: a few years back), Dubai was a promised land of booming development, ultra-luxury, and an expanding economy.

Some projects, like the world’s tallest building, the Burj Dubai, were completed and are truly amazing feats of engineering.

Other projects, like the Palm Jebel Ali island, were an utter disaster.Because it’s such a visual place, it’s amazing to check it out from satellite.

Check out Dubai from the sky >>>

