According to @CMAVision Dubai’s 5-year CDS spread has widened from 585 bps to a whopping 633 bps!



That’s a 6.3% premium to swap risk!

Investors are obviously getting very, very nervous about all sorts of things.

Get ready for a busy weekend all around the world.

