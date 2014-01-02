Here's Full Video Of Dubai's Record Breaking Fireworks Show

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Tower is not only the tallest in the world, it’s also now the site of the world’s largest ever fireworks show.

Business Insider’s own Julie Zeveloff reported:

The pyrotechnic feat included more than 500,000 fireworks and took six minutes to complete. It was livestreamed on several news sites, and more than 1 million people watched live around Dubai, according to Al Arabiya News.

The Guinness World Record were on site to judge the show as the largest in history.

Here’s the full 6 minute video:

