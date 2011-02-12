Tiger Is Lurking After Two Rounds Of The Dubai Desert Classic

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods shot a 66 on day two of the Dubai Desert Classic, topping all golfers on Friday, and moving him to 7-under par overall.He’s four shots behind tournament leader Rory McIlroy.



Woods went from tied for 27th to tied for fifth, and is in good position to win his first golf tournament in more than 500 days.

He’s also two shots ahead of the world’s top-ranked golfer, Lee Westwood, and three shots up on World No. 2 Martin Kaymer. Woods is currently ranked third.

The biggest surprise on the leaderboard is one name down from McIlroy. That’s Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard is one shot off the lead at 10-under, after taking some time off from golf in an effort to resurrect his slumping career.

