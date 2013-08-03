A Dubai Architecture Firm Wants To Build A Skyscraper That Rotates Like A Rubik's Cube

There’s a plan in Dubai for an 80-story skyscraper with floors that can rotate 360 degrees every 90 minutes, according to Curbed.

The building design was dreamed up by architect David Fisher of Dynamic Architecture, and looks like an undulating Rubik’s Cube.

According to the video about the project, tenants would get a range of views as the room would rotate slowly throughout the day, and could be controlled by voice command.

Check out the video below to see it in action:

