Dubai is planning to build a $1 billion tower that'll be twice the size of the Empire State Building

Dubai is planning to build a $1 billion tower, promising that it will be taller than the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The new tower, part of a new development called Dubai Creek Harbour, will have rotating balconies and landscaping inspired by the mythical hanging gardens of Babylon.

Produced by Jacqui Frank

