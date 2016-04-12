Dubai is planning to build a $1 billion tower that'll be twice the size of the Empire State Building

Dubai is planning to build a $1 billion tower, promising that it will be taller than the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The new tower, part of a new development called Dubai Creek Harbour, will have rotating balconies and landscaping inspired by the mythical hanging gardens of Babylon.

Produced by Jacqui Frank



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.