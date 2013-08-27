Dubai And Saudi Stock Markets Getting Totally Smoked

Joe Weisenthal

There’s a lot of ugly stuff today.

Emerging markets (India, Indonesia, Turkey, etc.) are getting crushed on all the standard emerging market worries.

Plus there’s all the Syria stuff that seems to be having a financial market impact.

You can really see that in Mideast stock markets.

Dubai is getting simply demolished, as the stock market there is down 7%.

Saudi Arabia is down 3.5%.

Meanwhile, US futures are fading, with S&P futures off about .75%.

