What it's like to attend one of the world's most exclusive air shows, where billionaires tour private jets and hundreds of planes are sold

Sinéad Baker Me touring a private jet, and people watching the flying display at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

The Dubai Airshow is a massive aerospace industry event that, unlike its peers, isn’t open to the general public.

Militaries, airlines, and jet makers gather in the desert to sell aircraft, pitch their vision for the future, and watch impressive aerobatic displays.

This is what we saw.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Dubai Airshow sees airlines, plane makers, air forces, and space companies gather in the desert to release new products and sell billions worth of aircraft.

The five-day event sees everything from passenger planes to fighter jets perform while industry representatives and private billionaires tour planes and make deals.

Unlike other industry shows, like the Paris Air Show, the event is not open to the public, so the flying displays and tours of planes, including their first-class suites, are offered only to those in the industry.

This year’s show expects almost 90,000 people and has 165 planes on show, including the world’s largest passenger plane, private planes, and fighter jets.

This is what it’s like to attend:

The Dubai Airshow takes place near Al Maktoum International Airport, about 25 miles into the desert from the famous Dubai Marina.

Sinéad Baker The entrance to the Dubai Airshow.

Getting in even involves going through an airport-style luggage scan and metal detector.

Sinéad Baker

Inside the conference hall, companies that make everything from aeroplane wings to tiny screws to military drones show off what they have to offer.

Sinéad Baker The UAE Space Agency’s stall at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

The major players also have booths, and many countries, like the UK and US and Saudi Arabia, display what they have to offer in terms of their air spaces and air forces.

But the real buzz is outside, where 165 different aircraft are on show.

Sinéad Baker An Emirates B777-300ULR and an Emirates A380-800 at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

What’s there ranges from the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380…

Sinéad Baker The side of the A380. The huge plane has two floors — you can see the two sets of windows above the wing.

The plane can carry more than 800 passengers, has has business and first classes on an entirely different floor to economy.

… to the Japanese Military of Defence’s Kawasaki C-2 military transport aircraft.

Sinéad Baker

You can peer inside some private jets…

Sinéad Baker

… like I did in this Bombardier Global 6000.

Sinéad Baker

Some airlines roll out the red carpet. Literally.

Sinéad Baker Military officials walk up to see an Etihad Airways B787-9.

You can get a lot closer to parts of the plane than you are typically allowed.

Sinéad Baker A Dubai Airshow attendee gets a close look at a plane’s wheels.

Even on the bigger jets, the flight attendants on almost every plane will offer to take your picture. I relented while looking at Business Class in an Emirates Boeing 777.

Sinéad Baker

It’s a chance to see first-class accommodations up close. This is what first class suites are like in the Emirates A380.

Sinéad Baker

This is what the suite looks like when it is set up for sleeping. This suite was in the middle of the plane, so the windows show what’s outside by using a video feed.

All these planes take up a lot of space, and Dubai, even in November, is really hot. So most people travel up and down the runway in golf carts.

Sinéad Baker

The big players build massive chalets, where deals are done and staff can work, relax, and watch the air displays.

Sinéad Baker Lockheed Martin’s area at the 2019 Dubai Airshow.

They are pretty exclusive, and you need an invitation to get in.

Sinéad Baker

The air display, which goes for on hours each day, is a highlight. In this case, fighter jets made the shape of a heart in the sky.

Dubai Air Show

Airlines and aircraft makers use the week as a chance to lay out their vision for their companies and for the industry, and often show concept artwork and models.

Sinéad Baker

This is a mockup of the Mohammad bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, a planned, multi-million dollar hub for the airline industry that will be home to everything from airline repair to pilot schools that can service nearby airports.

The show continues until Thursday 21 November, so there will likely be lots more for guests to see.

Sinéad Baker Attendees watch as Dassault Mirage 2000 fighter jets perform behind a Fiji Airways A350.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.