Sony is charging $25 for a feature on the PlayStation 4 controller that should already be included

Sony This dongle costs $25.

Sony recently announced a new product that you can plug into a USB port on your computer that will let you use your PlayStation 4 controller when you’re playing games on your PC. It costs $25.

Isn’t that cool?!

The answer is no, not really, because your PlayStation 4 controller should theoretically already be able to connect to a computer without a problem.

You see, the Dualshock 4 — which is the official name of the PlayStation 4 controller — is equipped with Bluetooth, which means it can already talk to any computer that also has Bluetooth. The thing is, connecting a Dualshock 4 to a computer with Bluetooth has always been a bit finicky and unreliable.

The solution should be to release a driver update that makes this Bluetooth connectibility easier. Instead, Sony’s solution is to charge customers $25 for a dongle that does the same thing.

The whole conceit behind Bluetooth is that it allows devices from different manufacturers to connect seamlessly. In fact, Microsoft added Bluetooth to its new Xbox One controllers specifically so that they would be able to connect to PCs more easily. No dongle required.

So, please, don’t buy this dongle unless your computer lacks Bluetooth support. If you need to use your Dualshock 4 on your PC to take advantage of the PlayStation Now service, you can connect it using a USB cable.

For all your other computer gaming needs, just use Microsoft’s new Xbox One controller instead. Unlike the Dualshock 4, you won’t need any extra plastic or cords to do so.

Sony did not respond to several requests for comments as to whether new drivers would ever be released.

