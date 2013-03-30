'Dual Snowboards' Eliminate The Biggest Hassle Of Snowboarding

These are the new Dual Snowboards.



Why We Love It: Anyone who’s ever tried snowboarding for the first time can tell you how annoying it is to get around when you’re on the slopes. You have to detach one of your feet from the board and kind of push yourself along — eventually you get the hang of it, but it’s a pain.

Which is why Dual Snowboards are such a good idea. They come in sets of two and attach to each foot independently, allowing you to walk around easier than with a regular snowboard. It still lets you do all of the tricks you’d normally do with a traditional board, plus a bunch of new ones, too.

Each one measures roughly 16 inches long and works with any brand of foot bindings you prefer. The boards are made of bi-axle fibreglass and finished with a PU coating.

Dual Snowboards

Where To Buy: Through the Dual Snowboards website.

Cost: $299.

