Leaked User Manual Points To A Dual-Screened Samsung 'Galaxy Folder' Flip Phone

A user manual for a dual-screened, ‘Galaxy Folder’ flip phone has been discovered on Samsung’s website, Engadget’s Sharif Sakr reports.



It looks like flip phones will survive to see another year.

The Galaxy Folder will have a 3.7″ AMOLED display with a resolution of 800 by 480 pixels, though we are unsure if this will be the interior display or the one featured on the outside of the device.

The flip phone will also sport a dual-core Snapdragon 400 chip, 2 GB of RAM, and LTE functionality.

You can expect the Galaxy Folder to target the mid-range smartphone market.

