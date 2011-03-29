Dual Monitor For Client Meetings? Check Out This USB Mobile LCD Monitor

Notebooks are great. However, their small screens don’t always make it easy enough for you to share what you’re working on with a client, colleague or anyone else.



Toshiba’s got a $200 portable monitor that works with your notebook computer, as long as it runs Windows, via USB.

This is one of those little gadgets that are not for everyone, but I can guarantee that there is DEFINITELY a market of sales professionals, designers and others who want to show someone else what’s on their screen or to have a second monitor to make

We get so caught up in tablets (iPad, Xoom, Streak and others) and smartphones, that we forget that there are still millions of professionals, including myself, who still need a regular notebook computer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.