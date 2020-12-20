Watch Dua Lipa perform her hit singles 'Don't Start Now' and 'Levitating' from her Grammy-nominated album on 'Saturday Night Live'

- Dua Lipa appeared as the musical guest on the final “Saturday Night Live” episode of 2020.
- After making her debut on the comedy sketch series in 2018, the 25-year-old singer returned to the Studio 8H stage alongside host Kristen Wiig.
- Lipa kicked off her visit with a performance of her song “Don’t Start Now,” which is nominated for song and record of the year and best pop solo performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
- The Grammy-winning artist then changed into an all-white outfit later on in the show to sing her other hit “Levitating” from her album “Future Nostalgia.”
- Watch both of her performances below.
