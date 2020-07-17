Dua Lipa wore a face mask and a bodysuit with daring cutouts tucked in mid-rise pants for a chic look

Amanda Krause
Jordan Strauss/Invision/APDua Lipa isn’t afraid to experiment with bold fashion.
  • Dua Lipa looked chic in New York City on Thursday while wearing a black-and-white outfit designed by Alexander Wang.
  • Her white bodysuit had a cutout across the chest, long sleeves, and fabric tied together like a knot at the neckline.
  • Lipa also donned black mid-rise trousers, $US595 Alexander Wang sandals, a silver necklace, and a black face mask.
  • Though she’s been rocking brightly-coloured hair throughout the past few months, the musician is now sporting deep brown strands.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Gotham/Getty ImagesHer black-and-white ensemble was designed by Alexander Wang.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.