Dua Lipa wore an asymmetrical dress with a daring slit that went all the way up to her hip

- Dua Lipa channeled Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Oscars look at the 2020 Global Awards on Wednesday.
- The 24-year-old singer wore a Mugler dress with a slit that went all the way up to her hip.
- She paired it with sheer black tights and Gianvito Rossi sandals.
Dua Lipa’s look at the 2020 Global Awards on Wednesday was reminiscent of the iconic dress Angelina Jolie wore to the 2012 Oscars.
The 24-year-old singer wore an asymmetrical dress from Mugler’s fall/winter 2020 collection. She paired it with sheer black tights and Gianvito Rossi Sandals. The dress wasn’t available for purchase at the time of writing, but the sandals are on sale for $US815 on Net-A-Porter.
Lipa paired the studded dress with gold accessories and a stunning smoky, grey eye-makeup look. She took home the award for the best British act.
The daring slit of Lipa’s dress resembled a look Angelina Jolie previously wore to the Oscars. In 2012, Jolie arrived at the Academy Awards wearing a Versace dress with a thigh-high slit. The fashion statement ignited almost 4,000 tweets per minute, and quickly became a meme, as reported by Us Weekly.
Lipa previously revealed that she has always been into fashion. When she was a little girl, Lipa would read her mother’s issues of Vogue and create scrapbooks of her favourite images.
“When I get involved in the fashion world, it’s another outlet for my creativity, another extension of my music and who I am as an artist,” she told Vogue Australia in 2018. “Fashion is an extension of what I’d like to say, another part of me, so from the very beginning I had quite a clear idea of what I like to wear.”
Dua Lipa wasn’t the only one who made a statement at the Global Awards
Ellie Goulding arrived in a black latex dress with sheer puffed sleeves that were designed with silver circle embellishments.
Camilla Cabello also stood out on the blue carpet in a $US1,345 Dolce & Gabbana rose embroidered blouse that she paired with a $US995 satin corset and $US575 sheer chiffon shorts from the same designer.
She accessorized the look with $US845 Christian Louboutin pumps, a pair of $US13,805 Sara Weinstock earrings, a $US3,785 Sara Weinstock ring, and a $US3,750 Graziela Double Natural Ring.
