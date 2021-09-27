The most daring outfits Dua Lipa has ever worn, from sparkly 2-piece sets to sheer gowns

The “Levitating” singer slipped into a leotard with daring cutouts for a 2019 performance.

At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Lipa wore a leotard from the Mugler spring-summer collection from 2020.

The front and back of the leotard had large cutouts, with a small layer of fabric on the front of the bodice keeping the garment together.

She paired the outfit with black, mesh tights and coordinating boots.