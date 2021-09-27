The most daring outfits Dua Lipa has ever worn, from sparkly 2-piece sets to sheer gowns
Samantha Grindell
-
Dua Lipa has made a name for herself as a fashion icon with her red carpet and performance style.
-
On the red carpet, the “Levitating” singer wears colorful jumpsuits and dresses with daring cutouts.
-
And when she performs, Lipa embraces sheer two-piece sets and bold leotards.
-
Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Dua Lipa wore a pink ball gown to the 2018 Brit Awards.
Lipa chose a striking pink gown designed by Giambattista Valli
for the event.
The dress, made entirely of tulle, had a high-low skirt, full train, and plunging neckline.
A black bow completed the dress, which Lipa paired with strappy heels.
The pop star rocked a rainbow jumpsuit in November of the same year.
The Versace jumpsuit, which Gigi Hadid also wore in 2018
, had long sleeves and a high neckline.
Lipa paired the look with coordinating multicolored shoes.
In 2019, Lipa wore a dress with a birdcage-inspired skirt.
At the London premiere of “Alita Battle Angel,” Lipa walked the red carpet in a strapless Armani Prive
gown that had a black-and-white striped bodice.
A black and sheer birdcage-patterned skirt sat atop the sparkly fabric, which the singer paired with black heels and a black purse.
Lipa made a statement in a safety-pin dress at the 2019 Grammys.
The singer wore a black-and-white Versace dress to accept her two Grammy awards
.
The gown had a low neckline and high slit, and it was held together and embellished with oversized gold safety pins.
Lipa embraced color for her Met Gala debut in 2019.
Lipa wore another Versace dress for the event
, opting for a multicolored gown with a low neckline and oversized bow at the waistline.
A crown, poofy hairstyle, and long train completed the look.
The “Levitating” singer slipped into a leotard with daring cutouts for a 2019 performance.
At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Lipa wore a leotard from the Mugler
spring-summer collection from 2020.
The front and back of the leotard had large cutouts, with a small layer of fabric on the front of the bodice keeping the garment together.
She paired the outfit with black, mesh tights and coordinating boots.
Lipa rocked another daring bodysuit later that month.
The red Versace bodysuit had intricate straps that were accented by buckles at the front.
She wore the piece with black tights.
For another 2019 performance, Lipa opted for an all-white look.
Lipa swapped her bodysuits for a sheer, white corset top.
A coordinating crop pullover top and white shorts completed the outfit.
Lipa sported a coordinating sparkly set for a performance on “The Voice.”
The silver halter top and skirt were covered in tassels, and the skirt had a dramatic slit.
Lipa wore silver, over-the-knee boots with the ensemble.
Lipa wore another Atelier Versace dress for a 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The peach minidress featured a lace bustier with a sparkly overlay and a brooch on the strap.
An asymmetrical hemline added to the look, which Lipa paired with strappy heels.
Lipa’s 2020 Global Awards dress had a dramatic slit.
The star wore a Mugler
gown to the show that had long sleeves and silver embellishments from head to toe.
The gown’s high neckline contrasted with a thigh-high slit that went up one leg of the gown.
Lipa wore an ocean-inspired dress to the 2020 American Music Awards.
The white Versace minidress was patterned with rainbow starfish and had a ruffled, pink hem.
Seashell-inspired, gold fabric covered Lipa’s chest.
Lipa wore another all-white look for a performance on “Saturday Night Live” at the end of 2020.
The neckline of the Valentino
dress dipped to Lipa’s waist, and the sheer skirt had a thigh-high slit.
The standout feature of the gown was a fluffy hood that covered Lipa’s head and shoulders.
Lipa wore a striking sequined dress to Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in April of 2020.
The high-neck Balenciaga
gown was made of sequins and sheer fabric.
The strips of shiny material created a layered hemline and sleeves, and Lipa wore white, pointed-toe heels with the dress.
Lipa sparkled in a butterfly-embellished dress at the 2021 Grammys.
The custom Versace dress
was made of sheer and bedazzled material, with a butterfly embroidered onto the bodice.
The chain mail, asymmetrical skirt revealed coordinating sparkly shoes.
During the Grammys, Lipa performed in a hot-pink set.
The bra top and high-waisted buttons were both made of pink sequins and had oversized pink buttons on the trim.
She paired the set with matching pink boots.
Lipa paired an asymmetrical dress with statement stockings for the 2021 Brit Awards.
The off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood
dress had a yellow base and was covered with purple fishnet.
The satin dress contrasted with Lipa’s exposed thigh-high stockings and lace-up platform boots.
For a pool day in August 2021, Lipa wore a crochet bikini.
Lipa’s bikini
was crocheted by GCDS
. It had designs of a flower, marijuana leaf, and rainbow.
Yellow strings kept the small bikini top and bottoms together.
In September 2021, Lipa walked the red carpet at Milan Fashion Week wearing a transparent black dress.
The form-fitting dress was designed by Versace
and Fendi
for the brands’ “Fendace” line.
The dress had a sparkly, geometric pattern from head-to-toe, and its sheer material exposed Lipa’s black bra and thong.