There's A New Magazine For The 1%—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Get ready, 1 percenters—there’s a new magazine for the net worth of $5 million plus crowd. Du Jour is a new print and digital publication from Jason Binn, the man who brought you Hamptons and Ocean Drive. The magazine will be sent to three million people digitally through Gilt and sold at the newsstand for $7 a pop. Du Jour’s first issue comes out August 20 and features 110 ad pages.



JCPenney is cutting TV spending and turning to print. CEO Ron Johnson said that although the company’s recent advertising plan “got a lot of attention … in many ways, it overreached.”

Here’s how Stride gum makes fun of Apple ads in its new campaign by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

Ad Age takes a very in depth look at how Audi got a leading role in “50 Shades of Grey.” (Short version: it was random and unplanned).

And now, another weird Hooters ad starring owls. The spot is by Fitzgerald+Co.

Digiday explores what brands really think about agencies.

