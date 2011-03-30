DST Raises A New Fund, Invests In Spotify And "The Amazon Of China"

DST, the Russian late-stage investment fund famous for stakes in Facebook, Zynga and Groupon, has raised a new fund called DST Global 2, according to Russian press reports.



It’s out of this fund that DST made its big investment in Spotify, and also has invested in 360buy.com, the biggest online retailer in China.

DST basically invented the modern late stage fund model and has a keen eye for making huge investments that look very risky at the time but end up paying off in a big way.

(Via TechCrunch)

