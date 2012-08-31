Dominque Strauss Kahn's Wife Confirms She Dumped Him

Photo: Getty / Michael Nagle

Earlier this summer, French magazine Closer scored a big scoop — reporting that former IMF chief Dominique Strauss Kahn had been left by his journalist wife, Anne Sinclair.Of course, Sinclair’s decision was understandable. Since allegations about DSK’s sexual conduct in a New York hotel in 2011, his life had been rocked by rumours and investigations into his wild, orgy-filled sex life.



While Sinclair and DSK were planning to sue Closer for invading their privacy, they neither confirmed or denied the split. However, in an interview with Le Parisien published today, Sinclair has finally acknowledged the split. Here’s the key passage (Google-translated):

How is your personal life after your separation from Dominique Strauss-Kahn?

I look good, took a vacation, I worked hard, I am building on the American elections. I still have a strong bond with my six children. And I’m very well, thank you.

