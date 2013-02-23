One Of DSK's Former Lovers Calls Him 'Half Man, Half Pig' In Her New Book

Worldcrunch is a new global news service that for the first time delivers the best foreign-language journalism in English.



Disgraced former IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn is back in the spotlight in France. A former lover has just published an explosive tell-all in which she describes him as “half man, half pig.”

The book – called “Beauty And The Beast” – was written by Argentinian-born Marcela Iacub, a lawyer, philosopher and writer who writes a column for daily newspaper Liberation. She doesn’t explicitly name Strauss-Kahn in the book, but told news weekly Le Nouvel Observateur that she started the book from the beginning of their eight-month affair in 2012, mixing fiction with reality.

“The steps of the affair, the locations, the words reported, everything is true,” she told Le Nouvel Observateur in what she says would be her only interview on the subject.

Le Nouvel Observateur, has published excerpts from the book, which will be released in France on Feb. 27, the latest blow to the former head of the International Monetary Fund whose 2011 encounter with a maid in a New York hotel room destroyed his chances to be French President.

A few choice cuts:

– The man-pig: “What is creative, artistic in Dominique Strauss-Kahn, what is beautiful, belongs to the realm of the pig, not man. Man is horrible, while a pig is wonderful, even though he is a pig. He is an artist of the gutter, a poet of the abject and of dirt,” Iacub told Le Nouvel Observateur.

In the book, which is penned like an open letter, she writes: “You were old, fat, small and ugly. You were a vulgar macho, without culture.”

– Women, all women, ugly women: “The list of your mistresses, your one-day conquests, your successive and simultaneous whores showed a moving aspect of your life as a pig. These women were ugly and vulgar,” she writes.

“You reminded me of dogs I had, who liked all the dogs in heat – without distinction.” She adds: “There was a generous side to you, that you would show to any woman, as long as she had the appropriate organs to accommodate you.”

“I would think, ‘the uglier, the more vulgar the woman, the more he is attracted to them.’ I’m sure that If you had the choice between Angelina Jolie and an ugly woman, you would chose the ugly woman.”

– Turning the French presidential palace into a swingers’ club: “You said that you were ready to give your blood for the nation, when in truth, you would have used the nation to spread your endless supply of sperm. You would have turned the Elysee Palace into a giant swingers’ club, you would have used your assistants, your collaborators, your employees as touts, organisers of orgies, experts in the art of satisfying your darkest urges.”

– What happened at the New York Sofitel: “To understand what happened in this room, you have to put yourself in the mind of an authentic pig. A pig who believes the cleaning lady is Catherine Deneuve in ‘Belle de Jour’ (the 1967 movie in which she plays a bored housewife who works in a brothel).”

She adds: “Only a pig would think it is normal for a poor African immigrant to give him a blow-job without any compensation, just to make him happy, just as a humble tribute to his powerful being. And the poor woman came back to the room to see if you had left her some sort of a tip, but there was nothing. Not even a note or a flower. The cleaning lady was horribly shocked but she was not raped. This is how I see things.”

– On his rich wife, Anne Sinclair: “Not many people know that she turned you into her poodle. Not because she had so much money. You simply couldn’t leave. You couldn’t imagine leaving her because it was impossible for you to give up this life of luxury. You became her poodle, a macho who felt like a miserable poodle. And the more she tried to pretend she didn’t see that you were chained to her because of her money, the more she owned you, humiliated you, turned you into a whore.”

“She dreamed of being the wife of a president.”

In her interview with Le Nouvel Observateur, Iacub says Anne Sinclair told her: “There is nothing wrong with getting a blow-job from a cleaning lady.”

Reactions:

In an open letter written to Le Figaro and addressed to one of the co-founders of Le Nouvel Observateur, Strauss-Kahn writes he is “doubly disgusted,” taking aim at “the behaviour of a woman who seduced (him) to write a book, pretending to be in love to exploit an fantastic and unreal story.”

Anne Sinclair, head of the French Huffington Post, also penned a letter to Le Nouvel Observateur, to criticise what she called “a move by a perverse and dishonest woman, who is motivated by sensationalism and greed.”

